The Northside Park Soccer Registration deadline is approaching. The final date to sign up is Friday, August 6th. You can sign up daily at Philadelphia City Hall between 8am-5pm. Also, sign up will be available this Thursday, August 6th, at the Senior Citizen Center, from 5:30-7:30pm. Ages 4-13 are eligible. The fee for uniform is $80 and this includes a uniform. According to Northside Park officials there will be no late signup alternatives.