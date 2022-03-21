Not Much Movement On Gas Prices Locally

This week begins the same way last week ended in this part of central Mississippi– with gas prices hovering near the $4 mark in two of the local counties and slightly cheaper in a third. AAA says the average price in Attala County is down about a half cent since Friday to $3.92. In Leake County, the auto club says gas is averaging just under $4.01 after dropping about a penny over the weekend. And the average price in Neshoba County is just above $4.01, the same as Friday, after briefly dropping below $4 on Saturday.