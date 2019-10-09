Noted emergency medicine expert joins PatientCare EMS  as medical director

Damon Darsey, MD brings over 18 years of emergency medical services experience to Central Mississippi ambulance provider

Emergency medical services veteran Damon Darsey, MD is the new medical director for PatientCare EMS’ Mississippi Operation, the ambulance service provider for Leake, Winston, Newton, Scott, Noxubee and Kemper counties. Dr. Darsey has more than 18 years of EMS experience, and serves as an associate professor of emergency medicine and pediatrics at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Dr. Darsey also serves as the medical director of the Mississippi Center for Emergency Services, which is an emergency response organization which includes a medical communications center (Mississippi MED-COM), critical care transport division (AirCare) and public safety support division.

In his role with PatientCare EMS, Dr. Darsey will review existing medical protocols for opportunities to incorporate new developments in evidence-based care. He will also focus on increasing continuing education for the PatientCare EMS team.

“With Dr. Darsey’s leadership, our EMTs and paramedics will now have additional opportunities to learn about innovations in evidence-based care,” said Jerry Johnston, chief operating officer of PatientCare EMS. “Providing continuing medical education to our team is critical in providing the highest levels of care to our patients.”

Dr. Darsey’s clinical interests in emergency, critical care and transport medicine focus on identifying and communicating innovations, increasing the scope of practice for emergency care, and educating first responders on evidence-based clinical advances. He has served as the principal investigator for nearly $20 million in grant funding focused on improving care, communications and coordination of first responders since 2010.

Adding Dr. Darsey to the leadership team is part of PatientCare EMS’ ongoing investment in the community. Since September 2018, PatientCare EMS has upgraded equipment on its ambulances, added an electronic patient care reporting system and installed a state-of-the-art computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system in its communications center. The CAD includes computer terminals in the ambulances that provide real-time call data as well as satellite-driven mapping. The upgraded technology helps PatientCare EMS’ dispatch center and emergency response teams provide the highest level of patient care while communicating necessary, life-saving information in real-time. The new tools provide better tracking and reporting, making it easier to measure the organization’s performance for the communities it serves.

These investments underscore PatientCare’s commitment to providing the highest level of care to patients and to continuously improving service in the communities it serves.