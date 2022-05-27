NWS: Two Local Tornadoes Confirmed

The National Weather Service has confirmed tornado touchdowns in Leake and Neshoba counties. An EF-0 tornado with top winds of 85 miles an hour hit west of Carthage Wednesday before moving into the city. The tin roof of a house was peeled back and some trees were blown down as the tornado tracked to the northeast damaging the roofs of other homes in Carthage. It crossed Highway 35 and dissipated before reaching the airport.

The other tornado, also an EF-0 with 80 mile an hour winds, knocked down some trees in northwestern Neshoba County north of Pearl River.

Both storms were on the ground for about two and a half miles.

See the tornado tracks below: