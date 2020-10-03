The 48th Annual Oktoberfest continues today at the Carthage Coliseum.

This year features arts and crafts from bird houses to leather goods, as well as holiday decorations and homemade jams and jellies. The Club 66 car show, the great ping pong ball drop, and the pumpkin patch also return as part of the festivities.

Oktoberfest is free to the public with door prizes every hour. Join us for this family friendly event.

The event is until 3pm today.

***Spaces inside and out of the coliseum will comply with CDC guidelines, governmental orders and recommendations.