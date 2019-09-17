Old School Bluegrass Bash coming to Carthage

The Old School Bluegrass Bash will be held at in Carthage on Saturday, September 21.

The Benefit Concert is being held to help the Leake County Boys and Girls Club and the restoration of the historic Elementary School.

The night will feature performances by Magnolia Drive, Robert Montgomery, Alan Sibley & The Magnolia Ramblers, The Russell Burton Family.

Admission is $10, Showtimes are set for 2 pm and 6pm at 505 N. Van Buren Street, Carthage. Concessions provided by the First Apostolic Youth Group. For more information call Rev. Joe Burgess at 601-562-0180.