One Class at Philadelphia Elementary Goes Virtual

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–One class has gone virtual at Philadelphia Elementary School. The district announced Tuesday that the class had a rising number of coronavirus cases and would go to virtual learning for the time being to help stop the spread.

Superintendent Dr. Lisa Hull said the district is prepared for these kinds of circumstances.

“We implement our plan for contact tracing and enhanced cleaning each time we are notified of a positive case,” she said.

Students should follow their normal schedules and log on each morning to begin instruction, under the plan.

“We know the most effective learning takes place when students are face to face with their teacher, but that is not possible in this particular classroom at this time,” she said.