One Day Nets Fourteen Felony Sale of Drugs Charges in Neshoba County

BILLY J CLEMONS, 55, of Philadelphia Sale of a Controlled Substance X 2, NCSO. Bond $25,000 X 2.

JOHN NATHAN DAVIS, 35, of Philadelphia, Sale of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $25,000.

JOHNNY GIPSON, 53, of Philadelphia, Sale of a Controlled Substance X 2, NCSO. Bond $25,000 X 2.

BILLY MORRIS, 77, of Philadelphia, Sale of Cocaine, NCSO. Bond $25,000.

SAMUEL POWELL, 41, of Philadelphia, Sale of Cocaine X 3, NCSO. Bond $25,000 X 3.

JAMES ROBINSON, 31, of Philadelphia, Sale of a Controlled Substance X 2, NCSO. Bond $25,000 X 2.

DEANGELO WARREN, 33, of Philadelphia, Sale of Marijuana X 2, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $25,000 X 2, $0.

SAMANTHA WOODRUFF, 40, of Union, Sale of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $25,000.