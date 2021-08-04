One Leaves the Scene of an Accident

1:54 a.m. – Philadelphia Police received a call reporting a trespasser on Pearl Avenue.

10:08 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on West Beacon Street. One person involved left the scene. No injuries were reported.

11:38 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were dispatched to a business on Main Street when they received a call reporting a disturbance.

2:12 p.m. – Philadelphia Police received a call complaining of an intoxicated individual causing a disturbance at a business on Highway 16 West.

3:14 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance at a residence on Valley View Drive.