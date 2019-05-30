One person airlifted after train hits truck in Kemper Co.

One man had to be airlifted after a train and truck collided in southern Kemper County Wednesday afternoon.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore says it happened on Tamola Road, which is close to Highway 45 North.

Sheriff Moore says the train was traveling south on the track, while the driver of the truck was trying to cross the track.

The sheriff says the driver didn’t notice the train until it was too late, so it appears he tried to go to the right of the train. The the train then hit the truck on the passenger side, causing the damage.

The Jaws of Life had to be used to remove the person from the truck. He was airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital.

Stop signs are in place at the intersection, but there are no railroad crossing gates. The sheriff talked about how it’s hard to sometimes see in that area.

“We do have stop signs in both places. Maybe with the trees on this side right here could help if they remove that, but that’s on someone’s personal property,” said Moore.

Sheriff Moore says the driver is expected to survive. He says it’s rare for these types of accidents to happen in Kemper County, especially during the day.