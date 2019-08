One person was killed in an accident on Interstate 20 in Newton after he apparently fell asleep at the wheel.

Newton Police Chief Harvey Curry says 40-year-old Jarvis Walker of Jackson was killed in an accident on I-20 near mile marker 109 around 7 a.m on Saturday.

Chief Curry says it appears the driver fell asleep and then crashed his car into the rear of an 18-wheeler that was parked on the shoulder of the interstate.

Newton police are handling the investigation.