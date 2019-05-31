One person files to run for Scooba mayor

The town of Scooba has a special election set for June 18 to elect a new mayor, but it may not be necessary.

Mayor Marion Smoot resigned May 7. She won the post in the 2017 municipal elections.

In the meantime, Alderwoman Maxine Puckett is serving as mayor pro tem.

According to Scooba Town Hall, only one person filed to run for mayor in the special election. The board of aldermen meets Monday, June 3, at 7 p.m., and is expected to verify if the person meets the qualifications.

If only one person filed to run for mayor, the town did not plan to conduct an election.