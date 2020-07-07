Online Job Hiring Event Tomorrow!

An online hiring event is scheduled for tomorrow. According to The Mississippi Dept. of Security, Ingalls Shipbuilding is hiring for multiple shipfitter apprentice roles. Anyone with hands on experience or basic knowledge in farming, vehicle maintenance, or power tool operation should consider applying. See links below for more info or to sign up.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Careers or buildyourcareer.ctom and apply for requisition #1711, and a recruiter will contact you on July 8 to interview.