Open Arms Food Distribution Today

Open Arms food distribution continues today. The food is available to all those in need. Curbside food distribution is available between 4:00pm-6:00pm. Social distancing guidelines are required for this drive thru service. If you know someone in need invite them. For any questions call 601-663-8505.
See additional guidelines and details below.
*STAY in your vehicle.
*Roll down your passenger window.
*One bag per vehicle.
*Distribution will cease at
6:00 PM or when all bags have been distributed.
Open Arms Inc.
239 Railroad Ave.
Philadelphia, MS 39360