Parents Charged With Child Abuse in Little Girl’s Disappearance

UNION, Miss.–The parents of a little girl who went missing and was found earlier this month have been charged with felony child abuse.

Tamera Chunn, 30, and Jason Reed, 48, both of Union were charged after their two-year-old child was found in the woods behind her house, near a pond, said Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark.

Kicks96 arrest records show both are out of jail on $15,000 bod each.

When the little girl was found she was wearing only a dress, with no diaper. She is now in the care of state Child Protective Services.