Big Deals!
HomeLocalParents Indicted on Capital Murder Charges in Infant’s Death

Parents Indicted on Capital Murder Charges in Infant’s Death

by
SHARE NOW
Parents Indicted on Capital Murder Charges in Infant’s Death

The parents of an infant who died in Philadelphia last summer have now been indicted on capital murder charges.

Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons confirmed that a Neshoba County grand jury handed down the indictments against Alexis Terrell, 31, and Robert Hunter, 41, both of Newton County.

Alexis Terrell
Robert Hunter

The case stems from the July 8, 2024 incident, when officers and EMS responded to a home on A Avenue and found a baby unresponsive. The child was later pronounced dead at Neshoba General Hospital.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070274108320

A toxicology report revealed a large amount of methamphetamine in the infant’s blood at the time of her death.

Investigators say Terrell and Hunter were known to use vapes to ingest methamphetamine inside the home, and fumes from the devices may have been how the child was exposed.

https://www.kicks96news.com/local/kicks-picks-make-your-selections-here-2/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Arrest Made in Louisville Murder

Aggravated Domestic Violence, Trespassing, and Felony Drug Charges in Leake

Multiple DUI and Drug Charges in Neshoba County

Child Neglect, Felony DUI, and Felony Drug Charges in Neshoba

More Assault, Drug, and DUI Charges in Neshoba Arrests

Aggravated Domestic Assault, DUIs, and Felony Drug Charges in Attala and Leake

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply
https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf