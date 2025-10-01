Parents Indicted on Capital Murder Charges in Infant’s Death

The parents of an infant who died in Philadelphia last summer have now been indicted on capital murder charges.

Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons confirmed that a Neshoba County grand jury handed down the indictments against Alexis Terrell, 31, and Robert Hunter, 41, both of Newton County.

The case stems from the July 8, 2024 incident, when officers and EMS responded to a home on A Avenue and found a baby unresponsive. The child was later pronounced dead at Neshoba General Hospital.

A toxicology report revealed a large amount of methamphetamine in the infant’s blood at the time of her death.

Investigators say Terrell and Hunter were known to use vapes to ingest methamphetamine inside the home, and fumes from the devices may have been how the child was exposed.