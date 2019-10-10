PEARL RIVER RESORT AND BOK HOMA CASINO ASSOCIATES DONATE MORE THAN $13,800 FOR BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

Pearl River Resort and its sister property, Bok Homa Casino, recently collected donations from associates for Breast Cancer Awareness. Sonny Johnson, President and CEO of Pearl River Resort said, “I am very proud of our associates for stepping up and making such a sizeable donation to this worthy cause.” A check for $13,889 was presented to the American Cancer Society on Thursday, October 3rd at the Golden Moon Hotel and Casino. Johnson stated, “since 2015, our associates have donated $68,000 to help patients fighting breast cancer.”

The donation will be used not only for research but also to fund access. Wendy Hutchins with the American Cancer Society said, “We know the biggest barrier for patients is access. We want to make sure everyone has a ride to and from treatment as well as a place to stay.”

The Resort associates’ donation will help the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge in Jackson. Hope Lodge is a 32 room hotel where any cancer patient being treated in Jackson can stay for free, if they live more than 40 miles or one hour away. Hutchins said this donation will fund a four month stay for a patient and caregiver in Jackson.

We encourage you to visit www.cancer.org to learn more about Hope Lodge.