Pearl River Resort Introduces VIP Sports Betting with Launch of CrystalBetting Terminal

Owned and operated by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, Pearl River Resort is pleased to announce that the Southeast’s #1 gaming destination is now first in the world to introduce VIP Sports betting with the launch of CrystalBetting Terminals by International Gaming Technology PLC (“IGT”)! There are 14 IGT terminals located at both Golden Moon and Silver Star Casinos. These private interactive luxury sports betting terminals allow the user to not only place pre-game bets on the outcome of sports, but also wager on live in-game action.

“Pearl River Resort is proud to partner with IGT on the global launch of the CrystalBetting Terminal,” said Neal Atkinson, Pearl River Resort Director of Table Games. “We prioritize being on the forefront of sports betting innovation and providing our players choice and convenience for placing sports bets at our properties. Extending our sports betting offering to include IGT’s CrystalBetting Terminals elevates the player experience and gives our patrons yet another reason to choose Pearl River Resort for gaming entertainment.”

IGT’s CrystalBetting Terminals give players a comfortable, VIP sports betting experience unlike anything currently offered in the U.S. sports betting market. Each terminal includes a 27-inch monitor where sports enthusiasts can watch live sporting events and place a range of sports wagers. The innovative hardware features privacy wings, a personal listening audio jack, USB charging port, convenient workstation, and was recently named one of the “Top 20 Most Innovative Gaming Technologies” by Casino Journal.

“By adding the CrystalBetting Terminal to its already impressive sports betting offering, Pearl River Resort is positioned to engage sports fans in new ways and to differentiate its offering,” said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Commercial Officer, Gaming. “IGT’s sports betting momentum in the U.S. market, paired with the player insights that we gained while testing the CrystalBetting Terminal, reinforce our confidence in the product’s capacity to deliver a compelling player experience that complements the entire IGT sports betting technology ecosystem.”

By leveraging IGT PlaySports platform, Pearl River Resort made gaming history in 2018 when it became the first non-Nevada tribal casino to open a sportsbook post-PASPA repeal. The pioneering operator opened its three sportsbooks with over-the-counter retail sports betting and quickly expanded its offerings to include self-service PlaySports Kiosks and mobile on-premise wagering.

The CrystalBetting Terminal is currently undergoing a 90-day field trial and has already secured GLI Certification and Mississippi Choctaw Gaming Commission approval. You must be 21 years of age to play. For more information on Pearl River Resort call 1.866.447.3275 or visit www.pearlriverresort.com.