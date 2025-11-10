Pearl River Resort to offer complimentary meals to veterans and active duty military on Veterans Day

CHOCTAW, MS – In honor of their service and sacrifice, veterans and active duty military personnel can enjoy a free meal at Pearl River Resort on Veterans Day, Tuesday, November 11.

The complimentary meal is available at Bistro 24 or Stats restaurants from 11am until 3pm.

To receive this free meal, veterans and active duty personnel who are members of the Pearl River Rewards Club can visit Player Services at Silver Star or Golden Moon on November 11 to have the food credit added to their Rewards Card.

Simply show proof of military service (i.e., Military ID card, DD214, Veterans Affairs department card).

If you are not a Pearl River Rewards Club member, signing up is quick, easy, and free.

Bistro 24 is located at Golden Moon Casino and Stats is located at Silver Star Casino.

For more information on Pearl River Resort, visit www.pearlriverresort.com or call 1.866.44PEARL.