Pearl River Resort Welcome Center: Refreshed, Renewed, Rebranded!

B-MO in the MO’rning – Congratulations to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the Pearl River Resort on the Grand reopening of the Pearl River Resort Welcome Center. What took over a year and a half to plan and execute was on full display on a picture day for all to see. The remodeled center spotlights Choctaw culture in both design and verbiage throughout the store, features a larger retail section, souvenirs, and more.

The festivities began at 11 am with a welcome from the Pearl River staff, Chief Cyrus Ben, and a ribbon-cutting with Choctaw Princess Shemah Crosby, who later joined B-MO on the air. A crowd of easily 200 were on hand as there were prizes, specials, and some incredible drawings as 3 lucky people won FREE GAS FOR A YEAR, dinner at all of the Pearl River Resort’s incredible restaurants as well.