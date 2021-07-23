Pedestrian Struck in Neshoba

7:15 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to calls reporting a reckless driver traveling eastbound on Highway 16.

8:18 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Main Street. No injuries were reported.

8:55 a.m. – Philadelphia Police received reports of a shoplifter on Lewis Avenue.

11:46 a.m. – Philadelphia Police dispatched to Poplar Avenue to a minor crash. No injuries were reported.

12:31 p.m. – Philadelphia Fire Department responded to a call reporting a fallen branch on a power line. The power line was reported to be smoking. Firefighters got it under control and the utility company is working to repair.

12:35 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies, Stallo Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the intersection of County Road 832 and County Road 571. A vehicle reportedly struck a pedestrian. No major injuries were reported.

1:03 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Lewis Avenue. No injuries were reported.

2:03 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call reporting trespassers at a residence on Adams Street.