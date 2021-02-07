NO Dixie National Rodeo Parade, Lecille Harris Memorial Processional to Proceed

There will be NO Dixie National Rodeo Parade this year. “The City of Jackson denied the permit for the 2021 Dixie National Parade,” said Commissioner Andy Gipson. “In its place, we are continuing with our celebration of the life of Lecile Harris with a memorial processional around the very Mississippi Fairgrounds Complex where he performed for so many years. The procession will take place one year from the day Lecile completed his final performance of the 2020 rodeo, and then passed away later that night. The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce will host the processional at the Dixie National Rodeo, on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

The processional around the State Fairgrounds will include family members of Lecile Harris, special dignitaries, mounted horse groups and the famous Dixie National Wagon Train. pr)