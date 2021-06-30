Petit Larceny and Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

JOSHUA ANDREWS, 28, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, No Tag, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $600, $300, $167.

ROGER L BANKHEAD, 37, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.

D’BIAS BARBER, 29, of Forest, Failure to Appear, Failure to Appear, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $0, $300, $0, $300.

JAYLON CARTER, 24, of Philadelphia, Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute, Hold for Investigations, MHP. Bond $25,000, $0.

MALCOLM COBURN, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment X 2, Contempt of Court X 2, Contempt of Court, PPD. Bond $25,000 X 2, $0 X 2, DENIED.

WALTON CARL COPELAND, 35, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Petit Larceny, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $600, $0.

KEVIN EAKES, 46, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $600, $600.

ZACHORY KYZAR, 55, of Decatur, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $2,500.