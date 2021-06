Today is election day. Contested races will be Mayor, Alderman at Large, Ward 2, Ward 3, and Ward 4. Voting will be from 7am-7pm at the following locations –

Ward 1 – Senior Citizens Center – Ward 2 Neshoba Baptist – Ward 3 – The Depot – Ward 4 – Westside Community Center.

You can see a copy of the Sample Ballots Here