Philadelphia-Multiple Arrests and Violations Including Controlled Substance Possession and Stolen Firearms

The Philadelphia Police Department has released an announcement regarding weekend arrests and violations. See Philadelphia Police Department weekend reports below.
*3-DUIs
*2-Possessions of Controlled Substance
*2-Possessions of Paraphernalia
*2-Recovered Stolen Firearms
*1-Simple Possession of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle
*1-Warrant Served (Contempt FTA on False Informtion)
*3-Suspended Drivers Licenses
*5-No Proof of Insurance
*2-Expired Tags
*17-Speeding
*14-No Drivers Licenses
*6-Child Restraints
*6-Seat Belt Violations
*1-Disregard of Traffic Device
*1-Improper Equipment
*1- Open Container
Please call 601-656-2131 for any information regarding crimes in the city of Philadelphia. Thank you.