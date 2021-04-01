Philadelphia Named One Of Top Fitness Cities In Mississippi

Philadelphia was named a top 50th city for fitness in Mississippi. In a survey released by BarBend.com, a strength training news outlet, a compiled a comprehensive list of the top fittest cities across Mississippi was established using data backed by studies based on a variety of factors. These were combined to create an overall fitness score out of 100 for each city on the list. Fitness factors in this study include exercise opportunities, access to healthy food, air pollution, drinking water violations, physical inactivity, obesity and smoking, amongst others.

Philadelphia emerged in 50th position with an overall fitness score of 77.53. Exercise opportunities were ranked at 450 (per 1,000 people) suggesting that the surrounding environment can play a key role in determining people’s fitness level. According to the CHR’s county health ranking model, ‘individuals who live closer to sidewalks, parks and gyms are more likely to exercise’, therefore access to exercise opportunities is crucial in maintaining a healthy population. Additionally, residents who live in neighborhoods with access to grocery stores that allow them to obtain healthy foods, such as fresh fruit and vegetables, are more likely to have healthier diets than those who do not have access to these kinds of supermarkets. Extensive plains, rolling hills, and broad rivers make up the landscape in The Magnolia State, encouraging citizens to stay fit and active outdoors. Additionally, Philadelphia was found to have comparatively low levels of air pollution, low rates of physical inactivity, obesity and smoking.

View the top cities for fitness across Mississippi