The Democratic Run-Off election for Ward 4 in Philadelphia has been decided by 8 votes. Ruthie Nash won with 104 votes compared to Ajatha Nichols with 96 votes. But it’s not over yet. Ms. Nash will face Independent Shaun Seales in the general election on June 8th.

Talk about every vote counts. So, are you registered to vote yet? If not you still have until May 10th to fill out your paper work for the general election. See your Circuit or Municipal Clerk’s Office for more information.