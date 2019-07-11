Philadelphia native Danielle Cole named EMCC assistant women’s basketball coach

Philadelphia native Danielle Cole has been named assistant women’s basketball coach at East Mississippi Community College, announced by EMCC head women’s coach Sharon Thompson.

A former all-state player at East Central Community College, Cole spent last season as an assistant women’s basketball coach at Pensacola State College. Prior to her move to Florida, Cole reunited with her former college coach Craig Roden by working as a graduate assistant coach for two seasons at Delta State University.

Cole began her coaching career by returning to her alma mater as Roden’s graduate assistant during the 2013-14 season at the University of West Alabama. As a recipient of the NCAA Division II Degree Completion Award, she resumed work on her undergraduate degree at UWA after playing the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons for the Tigers under Roden’s guidance. Cole averaged 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest during her first season at West Alabama and improved those per-game numbers to 6.1 points and 3.1 rebounds as a senior team captain.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Danielle to the EMCC family,” Coach Thompson said. “She is respected across our state and within the MACJC for the impact she had on women’s basketball as a player at the high school and college levels. Coach DC is a vibrant, young coach who will have a tremendous influence in the lives of young players. I’m excited to see the impact she will have in our program, on our campus and within the community.”

Cole’s collegiate playing career was highlighted by helping lead West Alabama to the program’s first Gulf South Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship in school history and being named to the 2012 GSC All-Tournament team. She then capped her playing days by participating in the 2012 NCAA Division II National Tournament.

“I am excited to return to my home state of Mississippi by joining Sharon Thompson’s coaching staff and becoming a part of the East Mississippi Community College athletics family,” Cole said. “I am truly thankful to Coach Thompson for this great opportunity to join her on the sidelines as we work together to strive for continued success with our Lady Lions basketball program.”

Following a standout prep career at Philadelphia High School, Cole started her college playing days at East Central Community College in Decatur. As a sophomore team captain, she was selected to the MACJC All-State First Team for head coach Billy Smith’s Lady Warriors. After averaging 15.1 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, Cole capped her ECCC career by playing in the 2010 MACJC Women’s Basketball All-Star Game.

Cole achieved team and individual success at Philadelphia High School under the tutelage of head coach Jason Gentry. After being a vital part of the Lady Tornadoes’ 28-3 MHSAA Class 2A State Championship team as a sophomore in 2005-06, Cole paced PHS in scoring during her junior (19.2 ppg) and senior (18.7 ppg) seasons while helping lead the team to respective records of 28-5 and 26-6. During her prep career, she participated in the 2007 Mississippi High School All-Star Game for rising seniors and the following year in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game.

Cole earned her master’s degree in sport and human performance from Delta State. She also owns a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from West Alabama.