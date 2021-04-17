Philadelphia Police Department Makes Announcement About City Shootings

The Philadelphia Police Department released an announcement about recent shootings. “Due to the recent shootings inside the city limits, the Philadelphia Police Department has received several reports in reference to these crimes. We are out patrolling the community in an attempt to deter these shootings. We’ve questioned several individuals to get more information about the incidents, but we need the public help to identify all of those involved. Our main focus is to be more visible in the community so we can make the needed arrest on all suspects.” If you have any information, please call the Philadelphia Police Department at 601-656-2131.