Philadelphia Police Department Needs Your Help

The Philadelphia Police Department released the following alert. “We need your help!! On Saturday, April 3rd, a phone was taken from the Chevron Store at Main Street and Holland Avenue. Upon investigation, we have footage of a male suspect picking up the cellphone, concealing it in his sweater, and leaving the store. If anyone has any information or can help us identify this male suspect, please call the Philadelphia Police Department at 601-656-2131 or Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-8477. Please Share! Thank you for any help!”