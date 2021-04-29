Philadelphia Police Dept. Needs Your Help In Aggravated Assault Case

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for your help in aggravated assault case. The Department released the following “Public, we need your help!! On Sunday, April 25th, an incident happened at the Western Motel in the City of Philadelphia. A male victim was assaulted and as a result Cortez Cole has been charged with Aggravated Assault.” If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Cortez Cole, please call the Philadelphia Police Department at 601-656-2131 or Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-8477.