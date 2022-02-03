Philadelphia Police make 2 more arrests in the Tommie Warren murder case

Both Damondra Johnson, 15 of Philadelphia (Murder, Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, NCSO) and Zykeus Vantrez Macon, 22 of Philadelphia (Murder, Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, Attempted Murder, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, NCSO) were arrested in connection with the murder of Tommie Warren.

Warren was killed on December 27th after he was struck by a stray bullet at his home during what police said was a shooting by two rival gangs. 31-year-old Tommie Warren was caught in the crossfire and was not the intended target.

Warren was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, but he died after being airlifted to Jackson.

