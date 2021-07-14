Philadelphia Reporting Multiple Disturbances

4:44 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance on West Hills Drive.

5:07 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to another call from the same West Hills Drive residence reporting another disturbance.

7:35 a.m. – Philadelphia Police received a call about a disturbance on East Main Street.

8:30 a.m. – Philadelphia received another call about a disturbance at the same residence on East Main Street.

10:10 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were dispatched to Highway 16 East when they received a call reporting a reckless driver.