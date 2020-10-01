Philadelphia School District Releases Overall Covid-19 Positive Updates Since School Start

The Philadelphia School District has released an overall update as to Covid-19 positive cases since beginning of school year August 17th- September 30th. Philadelphia Elementary School is reporting the following positive cases – 2 students and 7 students quarantined. Philadelphia High School is reporting the following positive cases – 16 students and 74 students quarantined. Only one of those students eventually tested positive. 4 staff members tested positive as well.

*** The Philadelphia School District stated that it is committed to remaining transparent.