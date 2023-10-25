HomeLocalPhiladelphia woman behind bars after she assaulted a fellow employee

Philadelphia woman behind bars after she assaulted a fellow employee

by
SHARE NOW

A Taco Bell employee is behind bars after she threw hot water on a fellow employee and beat them with a mop handle.

Philadelphia Police were called to the restaurant at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24th for a disturbance in progress.

The two on duty employees were arguing when one employee, 37-year-old Rosheda Evans, filled a bucket with hot water and threw it on the other employee.  She then began assaulting her with a mop handle.

Evans was immediately arrested and transported to the Winston-Choctaw County Correctional Facility and has been charged with aggravated assault.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Neshoba General ER where she was treated for burns.

Philadelphia Police Chief, Eric Lyons says there is no additional information on the severity of the victim’s injuries at this time.

2 comments
  1. Ms.Boomis100
    Ms.Boomis100
    October 25, 2023 at 8:18 pm

    One thing for sure, the meat might not be real,but the drama is.

    Reply
  2. Ted
    Ted
    October 25, 2023 at 11:22 pm

    The mop handle though…….

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Aggravated Assault on Police and Multiple Felony False Pretenses in Philadelphia Arrests

Philadelphia Firefighter to Graduate from Fire Academy

Felony Drug, Shoplifting, and Identity Theft in Philadelphia Arrests

$10K Lottery Ticket Unclaimed in Philadelphia

Teen Charged as Adult in Recent Philadelphia Shooting

Aggravated Assault and Burglary in Philadelphia Arrests