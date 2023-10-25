Philadelphia woman behind bars after she assaulted a fellow employee

A Taco Bell employee is behind bars after she threw hot water on a fellow employee and beat them with a mop handle.

Philadelphia Police were called to the restaurant at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24th for a disturbance in progress.

The two on duty employees were arguing when one employee, 37-year-old Rosheda Evans, filled a bucket with hot water and threw it on the other employee. She then began assaulting her with a mop handle.

Evans was immediately arrested and transported to the Winston-Choctaw County Correctional Facility and has been charged with aggravated assault.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Neshoba General ER where she was treated for burns.

Philadelphia Police Chief, Eric Lyons says there is no additional information on the severity of the victim’s injuries at this time.