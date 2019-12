Philadelphia’s First Annual Holiday Toy Run “Just for Kids” will be held on Saturday, December 14. Sponsored by God’s House in conjunction with the local chapter of Kinfolk MC and other Motorcycle riders.

Riders will gather at 9 am at God’s House located at 256 Gum Street in Philadelphia. Everyone is invited to attend the event, admission is one new unwrapped toy (boy or girl). Pastor Scott Boatner will be available to pray with anyone who desires prayer.