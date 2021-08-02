Phillip Palmertree takes over as East Central’s “Voice of the Warriors”

Boswell Media Sports is proud to announce that Phillip Palmertree will take over as East Central Community College’s “Voice of the Warriors” beginning with the 2021 – 2022 athletic season.

Palmertree takes over for longtime announcer Melvin Wooten, who retired at the end of the 2021 season.

Warriors fans will already be familiar with Palmertree as he has served as color commentator for ECCC football for the past two seasons. He has also filled in as needed for ECCC men’s and women’s basketball broadcasts.

‘We are so excited to continue our partnership with Boswell Media by having Phillip move into the role of the official voice of the Warriors’ football program,” said ECCC Sports Information Director Lucas Calvert. “Phillip has been a vital part of ECCC Athletics for many years and we are thrilled to have such an experienced, hard-working voice take over this position. He has proven time and time again to not only provide a consistently great product on the air but is always striving to improve his craft by being one of the most well-prepared announcers in this league.”

Palmertree has been with Boswell Media Sports for seven years.

He previously served as play-by-play commentator for Kosciusko Whippets baseball and color commentator for Whippets football and Holmes Community College football on Breezy 101. He has also filled in as needed for Leake Academy basketball broadcasts on Cruisin’98.3 and Kicks 96.7.

“We look forward to Phillip and the entire Boswell Media team continuing to provide ECCC Athletics’ fans a top-tier experience when it comes to following the Warrior football team in 2021.”