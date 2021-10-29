Philly Mayor: Ellis Project Is Just a Start

PHOTO: WTOK

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–The Ellis Theater renovation may have closed a main downtown street in Philadelphia, but Mayor James Young is certain the return on that investment will be the notoriety for the city that will bring people in from across the country. He says other projects in the next couple of years will help make the city a cut above.

“This is juts a part, I believe, of the next five to ten years, 20 years of progress in our community,” Young told our newsgathering partners at WTOK News Center 11.

Young said four-laning Hwy. 19, paving other roads and streets, lighting upgrades downtown and building upgrades, will be part of those improvements.

“Philadelphia already brings tourism in town but with this entity taking off and the Ellis Theatre being that location for the museum and concert hall and educational things, it’s going to bring a lot more attention to our community. We’re trying everything within our power to enhance downtown,” he said.

Young said his city may have more potential than some others in the east central part of the state.

“We want to make Philadelphia, an even greater place to come and to do that we have to be at the top of our game. This particular program, this particular event, this particular building process is going to Philadelphia one step above many other towns our size.”

He expects the majority of the projects to be finished by the end of 2022.