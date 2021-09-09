Philly Police Chief on DUI Campaign: It Was Successful

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–Six people were arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol over the weekend in Philadelphia, as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons said he believes his officers did a good job.

“The ultimate goal is to prevent fatalities,” he said Wednesday.

Lyons pointed out that in addition to the DUIs, his officers made seven drug arrests and gave out 292 tickets.

The blitz was accomplished from Aug. 20 to Monday night, with increased patrols and some road blocks.

“We encourage anyone who drinks to do so responsibly and get a designated driver,” said the police department’s Facebook page. The intention was to enforce that and make people realize that they shouldn’t even think about driving if they are buzzed or drunk.

“I think it was a success,” said Lyons.