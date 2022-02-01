Photo: Career-Tech Center announces Skills USA winners

Students from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center participated in the District Skills USA competition at East Central Community College in Decatur, MS. Pictured are all the students that competed. The following students will move on to compete in the Skills USA State competition in March:

1st Place Automotive Karmen Cockrell

1st Place Quiz Bowl (Team) Cristian Covarrubias, Cade Nabors, Tyler Weaver, Steven Steed, and Isaac Harris

2nd Place Welding Fab (Team) Colby Allen, Branden Allen, Hunter Cauthen

1st Place Welding Hayden Langford