Photo: Digital video scoreboard going up at Holmes CC

*Story by Steve Diffey

Crews have begun the installation process for the video board/scoreboard at Ras Branch Stadium on the Goodman Campus.

The video board will enhance the fan experience to go along with the new turf field and visitor bleachers installed last season.

The Bulldogs open the 2024 football season Aug. 29 on the road at Southwest Mississippi Community College in Summit.

The first home game will be Thursday, Sept. 5. at 6:30 p.m. vs. Copiah-Lincoln.

All HCC games can be heard on Breezy 101.1 and other stations on the Holmes Football Radio Network.