Photo: Leake Academy Homecoming court

Standing from left to right: Sophomore Maids Maddie Liggett and CC Cumberland; Freshman Maids Caroline Cheatham and Anna Young; Junior Maids Addy Lea Page and Parker Woods. Seated from left to right: Senior Maids and candidates for Homecoming Queen Sydney Sisson, Meredith Adams, and Carlyn Vaughn.

The Leake Academy student body recently elected the following young ladies as representatives for the 2021 Homecoming celebration to be held on Oct. 1, 2021, at Thaggard Field.

The presentation of the court and announcement of the homecoming queen will begin at halftime of the Rebels game against Madison St. Joseph. Kickoff is 7 p.m.