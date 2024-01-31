HomeAttalaPhotos: Whippet soccer players sign with community colleges

Photos: Whippet soccer players sign with community colleges

Two Kosciusko Whippets soccer players signed Wednesday to play for community colleges in Mississippi.

Raven Pernell signed to play for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community Colleg while Jon Gant signed with East Central Community College.

Both Pernell and Gant played in the Central Mississippi All-Star game during their times with Kosciusko Whippets soccer.

Additionally, Gant holds the program record for most goals scored in one season with 40 and Pernell is one of two players in program history with 100 career goals.

Both players were joined at the signings by members of their families, Whippet coaches, administrators, and teammates.

