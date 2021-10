Pleasant Hill Church of God is hosting a Trunk or Treat on Sunday October 31st at 5pm as well as a Family Fall Festival on Sunday November 7th at 3pm.

The Trunk or Treat event will be trick or treating for kids. At the Family Fall Festival there will be games, treats, prizes, cake walk, chili cook off, a fundraiser jail game, and a big hayride at the end.

Pleasant Hill Church of God invites you to join them for their 2 nights of family fun!