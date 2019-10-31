PNC Arts Council to present “A DoubleWide Texas Christmas”

The Philadelphia-Neshoba County Arts Council will present a comedy play entitled “A DoubleWide Texas Christmas” (rated PG) at 2 pm and 7 pm Saturday, November 9 and at 2 pm Sunday, November 10 in the Neshoba Central Elementary School Auditorium.

Ticket prices are – general admission $10, Art Council Members $5, and students (K-12) for $3. Advanced tickets may be purchased at the Depot in Philadelphia Monday through Friday from 8 am until 5 pm. Tickets will also be available at the door at each performance.