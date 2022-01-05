Poll Results + Tips to ACTUALLY Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions!

Yep, it’s that time. The time where many of us start thinking about and setting New Year’s resolutions. Last week, we posted a poll for everyone to vote on what their number 1 resolution was for 2022. You can see which one came out on top in the poll results posted at the bottom. (The winner won by a LANDSLIDE!)

Setting a resolution for yourself can feel like a way to organize your life and set yourself up for personal growth and happiness. It can also feel totally overwhelming and like you’re putting too much pressure on yourself, leaving you feeling like a failure at the end of the day.

Here at Kicks96news.com we want you to set yourself up for success in 2022! We’ve gathered some tips to help you actually reach your goals for the New Year.

TIPS FOR A SUCCESSFUL NEW YEAR

Want it – You have to really WANT to achieve your goal. If you’re just setting a goal because everyone else is and you aren’t driven, you probably won’t achieve that goal. Be Realistic – Make sure the goals you set can be reached. Write it Down – Just talking or thinking about it isn’t enough. Write out a plan & look at it often. Be Specific – Don’t be vague with your goals. If you want to save money, don’t make your goal “I’m going to save money this year.” Instead, make your goal “I’m going to deposit $___ or ___% of my paycheck into a savings account each pay period.” Be Accountable – Don’t keep your goal a secret! Get an accountability partner, talk about your goal to people, post your goal on social media.