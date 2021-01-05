Poll: Will you get the COVID vaccine?

The Mississippi State Department of Health has released a timeline for when the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to certain groups.

Currently, the vaccine is only being given to healthcare workers and those in long-term care facilities.

Beginning in mid January, the vaccine will be available to anyone over 75-years-old and to teachers, first responders, and child care workers.

