Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

PATRICK BARNETT, 31, of Collinsville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $600, $0.

CANDACE LYNN BARTON, 31, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, Bond $600.

BILLY FRANK BURCHFIELD, 31, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, False ID. Bond $0, $1,000, $800.

ZANE CALLAHAN, 31, of McCool, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Uttering Forgery, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $1,000, $0.

IKE S CREIGHTON, 33, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $800, $800, $0, $800.

JAMES MICHAEL FRANKLIN, 25, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, MDOC. Bond $0.

JOHN A GILBERT, 44, of Union, Petit Larceny X 2, Littering, Trespassing, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $600 X 2, $600, $600, $500.

STEVEN DUSTIN GOFORTH, 40, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0.

TYRONE GROVE, 36, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, NCSO. Bond $2,500 X 2.

TYDRICK DESHUN JACKSON, 21, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $1,000.

TYASIA MCCOY, 31, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $800.

LAKEISHA MCWILLIAMS, 34, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $800, $600, $600, $600.