A prayer vigil will be held June 12 in Kemper County, to pray for the victims of two tragic wrecks, their families and the community.

It will be Wednesday at the Kemper County Courthouse, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Eight people died in a crash June 3 on Highway 16 east of Scooba.

At least three others died in a multi-vehicle wreck on Highway 45 south of Porterville Wednesday and others were seriously hurt.