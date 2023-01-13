Presley Birthplace Extends Sympathy After Lisa Marie’s Death

Officials at the Elvis Presley Birthplace in Tupelo say they’re extending their “deepest sympathy” to the Presley family after the death of Elvis’ only child, Lisa Marie. Less than a week after attending a birthday celebration for her father in Memphis, she suffered cardiac arrest at her home in California Thursday. Her mother, Priscilla, announced her death last night. She was 54. In a Facebook post, the Birthplace in Tupelo said its “thoughts, prayers and hearts” are with the family. And it said “RIP Lisa Marie”.